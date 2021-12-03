PHOTOS: Take a look inside LA’s steamy Tom of Finland Art Festival

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Tom of Finland Foundation presents their 26th annual Art & Culture Festival — Tom of Finland 101: Raw Anatomy. The Festival will be open to the public Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5, from 11 am – 5 pm in Hollywood, California.

This exhibition will bring together artists, vendors, performers, DJs, galleries, and patrons from all over the globe in a celebration of queer erotic art.

Tom of Finland Festival (ToFF) will take place at Second Home, an indoor/outdoor space with a large garden “campus.” Art installations, performances, and presentations will occur in select “pods” and courtyards framed by lush landscape. This will be the first in-person ToFF since 2019, and it is expected to have a large turnout.

In a press release, ToFF Vice President & Curator S.R. Sharp said of this year’s event: “Tom of Finland would have been one hundred and one this year, so 2021’s educational theme is Tom of Finland 101. For this particular ‘course,’ RAW Anatomy, the artists are our instructors.”

All artwork will be for sale. So, if you see something you like, you can certainly take it home with you.

Discover Gay LA: Bars, bathhouses, clubs, and more

RELATED: Exploring masculinity in Berlin’s newest art show

All photos courtesy of Tom of Finland Foundation