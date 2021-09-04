Models Jordan Barrett and Fernando Casablancas marry in Ibiza, Spain

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @iblamejordan

The models Jordan Barrett, 24, and Fernando Casablancas, 23, have wed in a low-key, private ceremony on the Balearic island of Ibiza, Spain.

Both men posted images from Ibiza. The wedding reportedly took place August 12 and was attended by around 15 guests. Among them were Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and American playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Related: Seven gay, married couples share their honeymoon travel adventures

Barrett, who is Australian, announced in July that he was engaged. At the time, many of his 1.3million Instagram followers were unaware he was marrying a man and were left wondering who the lucky lady was.

Barrett was scouted at the age of 14. He has appeared in campaigns for Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace, Moschino, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @iblamejordan



Casablancas is the younger half-brother of Julian Casablancas, singer with The Strokes, and the son of the late modeling agency mogul, John Casablancas (founder of Elite Model Management).

Because of lockdown restrictions, Barrett’s family was unable to attend from Australia. A source told the Daily Mail, “Champagne and cocktail drinks were flowing, it was very relaxed. Kate (Moss) brought out the rings, and really made sure it was special for him.”

Both men wore black, and shared videos to their Instagram stories of sharing a dance together post-ceremony.

Related: Gay Mexico

Following their Ibiza wedding, this week the couple have been spotted this week honeymooning in Tulum, Mexico.

Check out some more images of the men below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @iblamejordan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @iblamejordan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Casablancas (@thefernandoshow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Casablancas (@thefernandoshow)