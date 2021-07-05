PHOTOS: Impulse Pool Watch returns to LA, and we were there to take it all in

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

The Impulse Pool Watch party is as much of a 4th of July tradition as fireworks and day drinking.

Hosted at Casa Frason, the home of local queer power couple Fred and Jason Arens, this annual LGBT BBQ serves up chill vibes and hot speedo clad boys to raise funds for Impulse Group, the worlds largest HIV wellness organization.

It’s like a pool party with a purpose. If you missed the action this weekend, here’s a round-up some of our favorite homo-ments.

Blessed be the Fruit

Impulse partiers were greeted at the door by this tasty treat. Nothing is more quintessentially summer than biting into a thick slice of watermelon.

Zaddy Issues

This annual gay tradition is hosted at the home of long-time queer couple Fred and Jason Arens, colloquially referred to as “Frason.” These DILFs are well known their warmth, hospitality, and generosity. And let’s be honest, they’re very easy on the eyes, too.

Feeling Impulsive

Founded in 2009, Impulse Group aspires to improve the health and wellness of gay men across the globe. Jordan, one of their members, commemorates the event with a few words.

Taco Flavored Kisses

Growing boys need their protein, so Chris from Impulse Groups is fueling up with a taco nosh.

Ball Play

Hunky Eduardo sports a matching speedo/beach ball combo from Pool Watch sponsor Carioca.

If Lewks Could Kill

For most party boys, showing up in a speedo is good enough. But why be good when you can be extra, like Brandelsa this summer chic lewk.

Hot Tub Hottie

Local tech zaddy Mike Chiarchiaro heats up the hot tub with his tight body and Cheshire grin. Room for one more, sir?

Pop Tart

With a party this hot, you need to stay properly hydrated.

Mo’hawk

From the blue mohawk, to the ink, to the pierced nipples, scruffy hunk Jamie serves up some old-school punk rawk realness.

Bikini Tops/Bikini Bottoms

Any gay Angeleno can sport a speedo. It takes a real man like Vince to roll up in an American flag bikini. These colors may not run, but they can definitely strut.