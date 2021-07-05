PHOTOS: Impulse Pool Watch returns to LA, and we were there to take it all in

The Impulse Pool Watch party is as much of a 4th of July tradition as fireworks and day drinking.
Hosted at Casa Frason, the home of local queer power couple Fred and Jason Arens, this annual LGBT BBQ serves up chill vibes and hot speedo clad boys to raise funds for Impulse Group, the worlds largest HIV wellness organization.
It’s like a pool party with a purpose. If you missed the action this weekend, here’s a round-up some of our favorite homo-ments.
Blessed be the Fruit
Impulse partiers were greeted at the door by this tasty treat. Nothing is more quintessentially summer than biting into a thick slice of watermelon.
Zaddy Issues
This annual gay tradition is hosted at the home of long-time queer couple Fred and Jason Arens, colloquially referred to as “Frason.” These DILFs are well known their warmth, hospitality, and generosity. And let’s be honest, they’re very easy on the eyes, too.
Feeling Impulsive
Founded in 2009, Impulse Group aspires to improve the health and wellness of gay men across the globe. Jordan, one of their members, commemorates the event with a few words.
Taco Flavored Kisses
Growing boys need their protein, so Chris from Impulse Groups is fueling up with a taco nosh.
Ball Play
Hunky Eduardo sports a matching speedo/beach ball combo from Pool Watch sponsor Carioca.
If Lewks Could Kill
For most party boys, showing up in a speedo is good enough. But why be good when you can be extra, like Brandelsa this summer chic lewk.
Hot Tub Hottie
Local tech zaddy Mike Chiarchiaro heats up the hot tub with his tight body and Cheshire grin. Room for one more, sir?
Pop Tart
With a party this hot, you need to stay properly hydrated.
Mo’hawk
From the blue mohawk, to the ink, to the pierced nipples, scruffy hunk Jamie serves up some old-school punk rawk realness.
Bikini Tops/Bikini Bottoms
Any gay Angeleno can sport a speedo. It takes a real man like Vince to roll up in an American flag bikini. These colors may not run, but they can definitely strut.