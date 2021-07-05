PHOTOS: Madrid Pride in Spain draws thousands out on to the streets

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Pride festivals are beginning to appear again in Europe. Paris and Rome held big festivals on the last weekend in June, while Bologna in Italy and Marseille in France held festivals this past weekend. Another major city to hold a march was Madrid, capital of Spain.

Last year’s event was canceled. This year’s ‘Orgullo’ was limited to 25,000 attendees, and floats were not allowed. Many of those attending wore face masks. Local media say Saturday’s parade was the biggest public event to take place since the pandemic first struck in March 2020.

Trans rights were a major theme of this year’s event after the Spanish parliament passed a draft bill last Tuesday allowing people to self-identify their gender.

The theme for this year’s march pushed for the draft bill to become law: “Human rights are not negotiable, they are legislated: comprehensive Trans Law now”.

Check out more images from Madrid Pride below.

