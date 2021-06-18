Seth Sikes’ Provincetown ‘Trolley Song’ is making us want to head to Cape Cod right away

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Last summer, New York-based cabaret performer Seth Sikes immortalized his summer season on Fire Island through the medium of song. He took an old Judy Garland number and rewrote it to pay tribute to this particularly LGBTQ-friendly destination. The video went viral on YouTube.

Well, this year, he’s done it again. Sikes will be spending a chunk of July in the beautiful, coastal surroundings of Provincetown, Massachusetts. He has a residency run at the Post Office Café and Cabaret.

Related: Historic Provincetown venues team up to help bring gay tourism back to town

To help promote the shows, he’s just posted a video of himself in Provincetown. In this one, he’s seen enjoying a P’Town trolley… making Judy Garland’s ‘The Trolley Song’ from Meet Me In St Louis the perfect accompaniment.

“When I first saw Provincetown’s Mayfair Trolley, I pictured myself as Judy Garland riding it down Commercial Street and falling for a fellow passenger. My video is a love letter to both Judy and P-Town, because the town itself feels like a movie set,” said Sikes in a press statement.

Making a cameo in the video, playing ‘The Boy Next Door’ is Alex Morse, Provincetown’s new town manager. Morse previously served as the Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts for 10 years and was the city’s youngest and first openly gay mayor and, at the time, among the youngest mayors in the United States.

Seth Sikes will be headlining in Provincetown with his new show Seth Sikes Sings Judy and Liza and Barbra, etc. at the just refurbished Post Office Café and Cabaret. Performances are on July 12, 13, 19 and 20. The venue, which has been running since 1974, is located at 303 Commercial Street.

Thankfully, some of Provincetown’s famed weekend festivals will be returning this summer as restrictions are lifted. Check for more details here.

In case you missed it, here’s Seth’s Fire Island video from last summer.