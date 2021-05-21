14 amazing summer deals in Phoenix & Scottsdale to enjoy a resort and pool experience

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

The Grand Canyon State has long been the perfect wellness escape for any traveler.

With its welcoming attitudes, gorgeous desert panoramas, shimmering pool-centric resorts, and world-class food and nightlife scene clustered in and around Phoenix and Scottsdale, it’s one of the best places to relax and rejuvenate after sheltering in place for more than a year.

But it gets even better. Through spring and summer, a number of famous and fabulous LGBTQ-friendly Arizona hotels and resorts are offering discounts as travelers come out of hiding and descend on the state for the warm weather and access to the great outdoors.

We round up 14 for your pleasure…

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa embodies rejuvenation. This summer, the resort will offer special packages for a summer staycation:

Sunny days, longer stays: With the “sunny days, longer stays” package, guests can book three nights and receive the fourth night free to spend extra time soaking up the sun while enjoying the property’s five pools, lazy river, tranquil Revive Spa, Wildfire Golf Club, 17 pickleball courts, an assortment of dining options, not to mention the lush grounds for exploring and desert lounging. How to book: Use promo code D3Q when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from May 15 to September 15, 2021.

Use promo code D3Q when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from May 15 to September 15, 2021. Splash into Summer: Enjoy a $50 resort credit good for food and beverage, spa, golf, pool, or pickleball, plus a waived resort fee (value of $198). How to book: Use promo code SPJ when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from May 16 to September 15, 2021.

Use promo code SPJ when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from May 16 to September 15, 2021. Revive at the ridge: Delight in daily breakfast for two and indulge in a 50-minute massage, facial, or body treatment of choice and complimentary Spa Fitness Center access at Revive Spa, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Sonoran Desert and mountain vistas. How to book: Use promo code SPA when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from April 15 to September 15, 2021.

Use promo code SPA when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from April 15 to September 15, 2021. Fling and swing golf package: The resort is home to the Wildfire Golf Club featuring two championship golf courses showcasing Arizona’s natural beauty. Two golfers enjoy an unlimited golf experience, use of the golf practice facility, and a $50 daily resort credit good for food and beverage, spa, golf, pool, or pickleball. Tee off on the 6,846-yard 71 par Faldo Championship Course or the 7,145-yard Palmer signature course with flashed bunkering and putting greens offering plenty of challenging undulation. How to book: Use promo code GOF when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from April 15 to September 15, 2021. JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa | Scottsdale

Set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in Paradise Valley, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa embodies the spirit of the Southwest with its desert setting and private grounds for hiking and meditation. Enjoy a Scottsdale summer staycation with the resort’s “casitas & ritas” deal, offering two handcrafted margaritas each night, a $50 resort credit (good for food and beverage, spa, golf, and tennis), and accommodations in a resort casita, featuring a private garden patio or balcony to relax under the desert sun. How to book: Use promo code ES1 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation, or call 1-800-228-9290 in the US. *Rates starting at $179. Available May 15 to September 15, 2021 ADERO Scottsdale, an Autograph Collection hotel | Scottsdale

ADERO Scottsdale is an invigorating escape inspired by the living elements of the Sonoran Desert, and the region’s only Dark Sky Zone resort. Book the “staycation in style” package and receive a 20% discount at the resort’s onsite restaurant CIELO, free valet parking, and late check-out. Available to book now through July 5 for stays through September 6, 2021. Prices start at $175 per night.

How to book: Book



Book here