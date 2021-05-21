14 amazing summer deals in Phoenix & Scottsdale to enjoy a resort and pool experience

The Grand Canyon State has long been the perfect wellness escape for any traveler.
With its welcoming attitudes, gorgeous desert panoramas, shimmering pool-centric resorts, and world-class food and nightlife scene clustered in and around Phoenix and Scottsdale, it’s one of the best places to relax and rejuvenate after sheltering in place for more than a year.
But it gets even better. Through spring and summer, a number of famous and fabulous LGBTQ-friendly Arizona hotels and resorts are offering discounts as travelers come out of hiding and descend on the state for the warm weather and access to the great outdoors.
We round up 14 for your pleasure…
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Set on 316 acres of sweeping Sonoran Desert, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa embodies rejuvenation. This summer, the resort will offer special packages for a summer staycation:
- Sunny days, longer stays: With the “sunny days, longer stays” package, guests can book three nights and receive the fourth night free to spend extra time soaking up the sun while enjoying the property’s five pools, lazy river, tranquil Revive Spa, Wildfire Golf Club, 17 pickleball courts, an assortment of dining options, not to mention the lush grounds for exploring and desert lounging. How to book: Use promo code D3Q when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from May 15 to September 15, 2021.
- Splash into Summer: Enjoy a $50 resort credit good for food and beverage, spa, golf, pool, or pickleball, plus a waived resort fee (value of $198). How to book: Use promo code SPJ when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from May 16 to September 15, 2021.
- Revive at the ridge: Delight in daily breakfast for two and indulge in a 50-minute massage, facial, or body treatment of choice and complimentary Spa Fitness Center access at Revive Spa, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Sonoran Desert and mountain vistas. How to book: Use promo code SPA when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from April 15 to September 15, 2021.
- Fling and swing golf package: The resort is home to the Wildfire Golf Club featuring two championship golf courses showcasing Arizona’s natural beauty. Two golfers enjoy an unlimited golf experience, use of the golf practice facility, and a $50 daily resort credit good for food and beverage, spa, golf, pool, or pickleball. Tee off on the 6,846-yard 71 par Faldo Championship Course or the 7,145-yard Palmer signature course with flashed bunkering and putting greens offering plenty of challenging undulation. How to book: Use promo code GOF when booking online here. This package is valid for stays from April 15 to September 15, 2021.
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa | Scottsdale
Set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in Paradise Valley, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
How to book: Use promo code ES1 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making your online reservation, or call 1-800-228-9290 in the US.
*Rates starting at $179. Available May 15 to September 15, 2021
ADERO Scottsdale, an Autograph Collection hotel | Scottsdale
L’Auberge de Sedona offers opportunities for outdoor and discovery tucked into Sedona’s famed red rock canyons on the banks of Oak Creek. The resort will welcome guests on an all-new mindful and restorative-centric revitalization retreat beginning the week of June 20, 2021. Professional life coach Donna Bond is at the helm. She will guide guests throughout this 4-night, 5-day experience and offer the coaching, tools, and activities necessary to make intentional and sustainable changes for a positive and lasting impact. The retreat
How to book: For more information on L’Auberge de Sedona and the Revitalization Retreat, please visit here or call (855) 905.5745
Hotel Valley Ho | Scottsdale
Hotel Valley Ho is celebrating by offering a 65th-anniversary package with rooms at 65% the prevailing rate every Sunday-Thursday – a savings of 35%. Relax by the pool or take a tour with Ace Bailey to learn all about the iconic history of old-time Hollywood’s favorite hideaway.
At VH Spa, indulge in summer spa treatments at discounted rates from June to September. Treatments feature facials (priced at $115 from $155) where enzymes of coconut and papaya soothe, and a seaweed masque nourishes skin while a chilled rose quartz facial massage decreases inflammation and tones facial features. Te Coco Beach massage and exfoliation (priced at $175 from $225) uses the scent profile of coconut, lime, and Caribbean rum.
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale | Paradise Valley
Enjoy the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel starting at just $322/night. Take full advantage of the Thirsty Camel Lounge, afternoon tea room, retail space, and pool complex — with both reserved seating and kids zone. Guests can also enjoy Mowry & Cotton, a lively, approachable venue featuring Modern American cuisine and restaurant J&G Steakhouse. Book your spring vacation and save up to 25% on your stay.
For $464 per night, explore the “jewel of the desert,” an oasis of 39 acres covered with gardens, swimming pools, and Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced architecture. Get energized with golf, tennis, spa treatments, dining, daily activities for all ages, kid’s korral, basketball, and an 18-hole putting course.
Experi
Rise Uptown | Phoenix
Rise Uptown is the new name of the locally owned, 79-room, $25M boutique hotel spanning two restored mid-century modern towers at Camelback Road and 4th Avenue. The property just received a multi-million dollar renovation, allowing you to enjoy new touches and an all-new penthouse lounge for just $145 per night.
Cambria Downtown Phoenix provides sleek, downtown décor for a locally inspired hotel experience for just $189. Situated in the Roosevelt Row Arts District, this modern hotel is within walking distance of the convention center, art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Hotel Adeline perf
With rates starting at $159 per night, experience the forefront of exhilarating arts, sophisticated shopping, destination golf, splendid spas, and indulgent nightlife where you can resort to world-class culture in the country’s most livable city. Elevate your stay and get AWAY with a $100 credit to the AWAY Spa at W Scottsdale.
Immerse yourself in an artfully designed, mid-century modern enclave tucked away on 23 acres of gardens and shaded groves in the heart of Scottsdale for $299 per night. Enjoy the open road and don’t worry about paying for parking or resort fees when you stay two nights or more at Andaz.
