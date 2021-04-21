SaveOurSpaces: Help Pitchers thrive as DC’s premier gay sports bar

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dave Perruzza (@pitchersdc)

GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for Pitchers DC, which is one of Washington DC’s most popular LGBTQ venues.

The 10,000-square feet bar was opened in summer 2018 by David Perruzza. The beautifully designed space features a multitude of big screens to stream the latest games, darts, video games, two spacious patios plus a dedicated bar for women, A League of Her Own (ALOHA). You’ll find it in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, at 2317 18th St. NW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dave Perruzza (@pitchersdc)



Ever since it’s opened, Dave’s been committed to creating a space for the whole LGBTQ community to hang out (as testified by the range of pride flags out front), and it’s unsurprisingly popular with local sports groups and teams. Not only does it have a huge range of drinks, but its burgers, grilled chicken and other munchies also go down a treat.

Because of restrictions in DC, Pitchers is now open but only able to offer limited indoor and outdoor seating. It could still do with help to ensure its survival.

Saving Pitchers and other bars like it is the reason why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.