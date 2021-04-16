The first ‘Pride Cruise’ from P&O Australia is set to launch next year

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

P&O Cruises Australia has announced it will be hosting its inaugural Pride cruise in 2022.

The three-night, “celebratory weekend at sea created especially for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, their friends, family and supporters” will take place November, 4-7, 2022. The boat will sail from and to Sydney Harbour.

Among those who will join the cruise is the gay, former bobsleigh athlete turned rugby player, Simon Dunn.

Leading a variety of queer entertainment talent will be Hans the German, who made a name for himself on America’s Got Talent.

The cruise will also include a number of community organizations that prioritize “health, well-being and social initiatives.” This will include leading HIV nonprofit, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation (for whom Dunn is an ambassador), Harbour City Bears and Queer Screen, which will showcase its first ‘Queer Screen @ Sea Film Festival.’

“Guests on the Pride cruise will be able to celebrate the themes of love, compassion, respect and understanding through lectures, educational and spiritual events, same-sex marriages and renewal of vows,” said P&O Cruises Partnerships Manager Chris Rich in a press statement.

“There’ll be something for everyone – as well as the unique blend of love and laughter that makes the LGBTQIA+ spectrum so special.”

Anyone wanting to book can register their interest at pocruises.com.au/pridecruise. Tickets for the three-night cruise start from AUS$712.50 (around $551.34) per person for a four-person cabin.

Australia has been praised for the way in which it has handled its Covid-19 pandemic and was even able to go ahead with its Sydney Mardi Gras last month (albeit with number reduced to 40,000 at Sydney Cricket Ground).

At the time of writing, all visitors to the country must still quarantine for a number of days, but here’s hoping such restrictions will be a memory come November next year!

