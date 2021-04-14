All the Provincetown theme weeks set to make a comeback in 2021

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

The weather is beginning to get warmer, the vaccine rollout is progressing and people are tentatively beginning to dream of vacationing again.

The beautiful, otherworldly retreat of Provincetown, at the tip of Cape Cod, is looking forward to welcoming some visitors back this year after restrictions in 2020 kept out-of-state tourism to a minimum.

It’s known for being one of the most LGBTQ-friendly destinations in the whole of the US, with a sizeable proportion of the town’s population being gay. Its profile is only set to rise this year as über-producer Ryan Murphy (who has a home in the town) has filmed much of the next series of American Horror Story there!

Throughout the summer, the town hosts a series of themed weeks and weekends. The Provincetown Business Guild (PBG) recently confirmed much of this year’s line-up. Many will be returning with Covid-compliant events, so expect numbers to be restricted.

At the time of writing, visitors are expected to quarantine upon arrival, unless they have been vaccinated, have received a negative Covid test result within 72 hours of arriving or are staying less than 24 hours. These guidelines are likely to change, so keep checking here for updates.

“While our beloved Summer theme weeks won’t include large-scale events, they are still a great time to visit Ptown,” said Fred Latasa-Nicks, PBG board president.

“World-class entertainment, stunning beaches, gallery strolls, unique shops, dining for every taste, and an extraordinary variety of lodging options are all available this summer to create the unmatched Provincetown experience we are known for.”

While there may be no large-scale events, the locals still want to ensure people can be their true selves or dress up for fun.

For this reason, each theme week will include its own “Express Yourself Day”: “A pre-determined day during each theme week that encourages visitors to convey their individuality and dress up in colorful, creative ways. From wigs to heels, speedos to singlets, and everything in between.”

“We want visitors to know we’re here, we’re queer, we’re still fabulous, and Provincetown is the #1 destination where individuality is encouraged and celebrated,” said Bob Sanborn, executive director of the PBG.

The summer fast ferry service to Provincetown commences May 16, 2021.

Below are 2021’s Provincetown theme events

May 21 – 23: Single Women’s Weekend

Expect speed dating, dance parties and other social mixers to help you meet the woman of your dreams.

May 28-31: Memorial Day Weekend

June 4 – 7: Womxn of Color Weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Womxn of Color Weekend (@wocweekend)



“A four-day Pride designed to elevate, strengthen, educate and celebrate LGBTQ+ women of color, trans-, nonbinary and genderfluid people of color, and our accomplices.” More info at wocw.org.

June 4 -6: Provincetown Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ptown Hacks Provincetown Guide (@ptownhacks)



Pride will have an “Express Yourself Day” on June 5.

June 14 – 20: VACAYA Ptown Summer Jamboree

LGBTQ travel firm VACAYA is partnering with Provincetown for a first-of-its-kind Summer Jamboree – a six-night “Best of Ptown” vacation package. The package includes six nights accommodation and admission to participating parties, activities and entertainment.

June 16 – 25: The Provincetown International Film Festival

This year’s PFF will be a hybrid festival, with dozens of program offerings, virtual screenings, PIFFtalks, outdoor screenings, and VIP experiences exclusive to pass holders

June 17-20: Men of Color Weekend – Frolic Reloaded

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men of Melanin Magic (@menofmelaninmagic)

Check the Men of Melanin Magic website for updates.

June 23 – 27: Cabaret Fest, Broadway at the Beach

Celebrating beloved Broadway melodies along with some rare ‘gems’.

June 24-27: Provincetown Portuguese Festival

Not an LGBTQ festival but definitely an additional attraction to check out if visiting during Cabaret Fest.

July 2 – 9: Independence Week

Including an Independence Week ‘Express Yourself Day on July 4.

July 10 – 18: Bear Week

This year, Bear Week in Provincetown will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. It will feature ‘Bear Week Express Yourself Day’ on July 12.

July 21 – 24: Girl Splash

July 24 – 31: Family Week

Including ‘Family Week Express Yourself Day’ on July 26. Organized by Colage and Family Equality, Provincetown Family Week is now the biggest gathering of LGBTQ families in the world.

August 15 – 21: Provincetown Carnival

This year’s Carnival theme will be ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’, with an ‘Express Yourself Day’ on August 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K T (@kevin_tang_yvr)

September 11: Swim for Life and Annual Flotilla

Swim For Life dates back to 1988. Hundreds of swimmers swim across Provincetown Harbor to raise money for good causes.

September 17-19: Provincetown Invitational – Roaring Twenties

One for lovers of vintage cars. Enjoy the parade down the main street, organized by the Yankee Lambda LGBTQ Car Club. This year’s theme is the ‘Roaring Twenties’.

September 19-25: PAW Pet Appreciation Week

Organized by CASAS Animal Shelter.

September 23-26: Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival

Check the official P’Town Tennessee Williams website for more details nearer the time.

September 30-October 4: Mates Leather Weekend

No-one wants to wander around Provincetown in peak summer wrapped up in their finest leather wear – far better to save yourself for Mates Leather Weekend, when the evenings are cooler.

October 11-17: Women’s Week

The 2019 Women’s Week featured an incredible 350 events – from whale watching and sand dune tours to entertainment and wine tastings.

October 17-24: Fan Fair – The Original Transgender Week

Fantasia Fair has a history dating all the way back to 1975 and some participants return year after year.

November 19-21: Mr New England Leather

More leather fun to keep you warm on the cooler evenings. The Mr New England weekend takes place at the Crown & Anchor on Commercial Street.

For the most up-to-date information regarding Covid-19 restrictions, check the Provincetown government’s website.