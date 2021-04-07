SaveOurSpaces: C Frenz wants to keep the rainbow flag flying in Reseda

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for C Frenz (formerly Incognito and Bananas), a long-running gay bar and club in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

In normal times, this San Fernando Valley venue is the place to go and… well, make new ‘frenz’! It’s a genuinely welcoming neighborhood bar where many have found their chosen family. It’s also the only LGBTQ bar in the area. It has a pool table, outdoor patio with distinctive rainbow fencing, plus several regular club nights with go-go boys and DJs, like the Latin-tinged Caliente.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haus of Exhausted (@hausofexhausted)



However, because of the pandemic, the venue was shuttered for a whole year. Even worse, whilst closed, C Frenz was broken into by burglars and damaged. This has set the team back even further.

The good news is that following the lifting of some restrictions, the venue was able to finally reopen last weekend. However, it could still desperately benefit from some financial donations to help see it through the rest of the pandemic.

That’s why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.