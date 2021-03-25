Drag Race queen Willam is renting out her amazing Palm Springs getaway on Airbnb

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Looking to book accommodation in Palm Springs? Are you a fan of Drag Race or quirky homes? If so, a new Airbnb listing may interest you.

A self-described ‘Desert Disco Compound’ is now available, courtesy of Drag Race queen Willam Belli.

The property has eight beds and four bathrooms, and as the photos indicate, has an interior leaning toward the camp and arty-spectacular. Fans of the TV show House Hunters might remember a 2019 episode that featured Willam buying the property and renovating it.

Besides offering stunning views of the mountains, and being near hiking paths and the Aerial Tramway, the property offers plenty to do, including “ping pong, putt-putt, swings, holographic cactuses, heated pool/hot tub, darts, drag closet, bikes, life-size checkerboard, stripper pole.”

Yes, you read that correctly: there’s a closet full of drag for dressing up.

GayCities checked out some dates and you need to book a minimum of two nights, with rates starting at around $550 per night (but it goes up at weekends and there are additional costs for cleaning).

Palm Springs is renowned as one of the most gay-friendly cities in the U.S. In 2018, it was recognized for electing the first all-LGBTQ city council anywhere in the U.S.

If you want to see more, Willam – who featured in the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and now co-hosts the Race Chaser podcast – recently posted a video showing a quick tour of the property.