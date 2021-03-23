SaveOurSpaces: Gym Sportsbar in NYC needs some extra muscle to stay open

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

The impact of Covid-19 hangs over the team at New York City’s GYM Sportsbar. Last summer, because of the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the owners had to regretfully close their outlet in West Hollywood after a successful 11-year run.

That leaves the original NYC branch, which has been running for 16 years, and another venue in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“It’s no mystery that this pandemic has been incredibly difficult on small businesses, especially bars and restaurants,” co-owner Rick Schmutzler said in the video announcing the LA’s branch’s closure.

Ever since it opened in 2005, the NYC bar has proved a haven for members of the LGBTQ community looking for more than just a place to drink or cruise. It screens all the major sporting events and provides a home for numerous sporting teams.

“From sponsoring our gay sports leagues, to clothing drives, to fundraising for homeless LGBTQ youth and people whole lives were affected by natural disasters and wildfires – GYM gives back. Our team is all about being part of the community not just making money from the community.

A fundraiser it launched last year has managed to raise just over $11,000 of a $50,000 goal. The money is needed to help pay utilities, rent and other bills. Fortunately, the bar is now open again at 50% capacity, but any additional funds will help secure its future.

