Pennsylvania hotel offers free weddings to all couples for one day only

A hotel in Pennsylvania is offering all couples the chance to get married for free. But if you’re interested, act quick: the offers applies for one day only.

The River House at Odette’s is a luxury, boutique hotel in New Hope, PA. It is partnering with an organization called Equal Dignity Pop-Up Nuptials.

On March 21, between 11am and 4pm, the hotel will host free wedding ceremonies for anyone who wishes to get married. You can register in advance or just show up on the day and hope to be wed on a first-come-first-served basis (registering in advance might be best as organizers think they’ll be able to do a maximum of eight ceremonies.

The hotel offers an indoor ballroom and outdoor space, and both will be decked out with flowers and set up for wedding celebrations – with two wedding photographers working throughout the day!

Equal Dignity Pop-Up Nuptials is the brainchild of celebrant Alison Tong. Back in 2013, she held a pop-up wedding celebration for her sister after New Jersey allowed same-sex marriages to be legalized.

After the Supreme Court ruling in 2015 making same-sex marriage across the U.S., Tong realized there was a need for “affirming, LGBTQIA+ inclusive, free civil ceremonies.”

“We curate beautiful pop-up weddings and provide free civil ceremonies to all couples and families to join in legal unity,” says the organization in its mission statement. “Our core values are rooted in justice, acceptance and celebration of all people by honoring their path to marriage and creating moments to witness their devotion.”

Equal Dignity Pop-Up Nuptials now hosts one-off, occasional events in different locations in and around Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania. Besides Alison and two other celebrants, local vendors provide their services for free.

Those wishing to marry at the River House at Odette’s during this pop-up event can bring up to eight guests. They will also need to present a valid Pennsylvania marriage license (which takes up to three days to secure – so be sure to get that sorted in advance).

For those who wish to stay longer, River House is offering an Equal Dignity Package (starting at $245) including overnight stay on the evening of March 21, complimentary valet, a welcome plate of Pride treats made in-house and a $20 donation made in guests’ name to New Hope Celebrates.

Organizing a wedding ceremony can prove a costly headache, particularly at the current time, when many people are worried about their finances in the midst of the pandemic.

If you’re in the area and wanting to have a small, straightforward ceremony, this could prove an unexpectedly cheap and beautifully-presented option.

More details at Equal Dignity Pop Up Nuptials.