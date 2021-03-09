SaveOurSpaces: Henrietta Hudson – a slice of New York history “built by Lesbians”

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henrietta Hudson (@henriettahudson)



GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for Henrietta Hudson in New York City. Launched in 1991 in the West Village, Henrietta’s in now one of the longest-running, lesbian-run bars in the United States.

“We were an activist venue before it was sexy, standing on the shoulders of those that came before us,” says a message on its fundraiser. “We are a queer human bar built by Lesbians. We embrace our entire community and seek to uplift our most marginalized members.”

Now it’s ‘Henrietta Hudson Bar & Girl’ which needs the uplifting. It’s been closed for months because of the Covid pandemic and is struggling to stay afloat.

Related: Gay bars in New York City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henrietta Hudson (@henriettahudson)



As one donator remembered, “[Henrietta’s was] the first all girl venue I experienced. It was all love from staff and patrons. Music was awesome and they treated me like I belonged and was forever wanted. I felt safe there.”

Another, Sharon Jaffess, remembered meeting her wife there: “On July 13, 2002, early in the evening, my future wife walked in the door thanks to a Fodor’s Guide listing it as a friendly neighborhood LGBT bar. I never would have met Patti without HH. So many happy evenings; so many friendships. I had to move to Chicago in December 2002. There is no other place like HH in the US. I miss it and want it to be there the next time I come home to NYC!”

Saving Henrietta Hudson and other bars like it is the reason why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.