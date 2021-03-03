SaveOurSpaces: New Jalisco Bar offers “real soul” for LA’s Latin community

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE NEW JALISCO BAR (@the_newjaliscobar)



GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for The New Jalisco Bar, on South Main Street, downtown Los Angeles.

This much-loved dive bar has been around for years and is particularly popular with the queer Latin community. It was taken over in the 1990s by Rosa Maria Hernandez and her husband, Sergio Hernandez.

In regular times, its small dancefloor pumps out the pop, cumbia and reggaeton, while drag queens and go-go dancers provide entertainment. As one fan describes it, it’s “a special place with real soul.”

Now closed for almost a year, the pandemic has pushed the bar to the brink of permanent closure. However, as a sign of how loved it is, it’s already managed to raise just over $80,000 via its own GoFundMe, launched in December. To help secure its future, further donations are welcome, however big or small.

Saving The New Jalisco and other bars like it is the reason why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.