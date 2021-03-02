SaveOurSpaces: Can you help save the historic Julius’ in New York City?

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Through our #SaveOurSpaces campaign, we’re committed to helping LGBTQ places to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted GoFundMe is for one of the most beloved gay bars in the US, and what is believed to the oldest, continually operating gay bar in New York City.

Julius’ opened in 1867. It began to get a reputation as a gay hangout in the 1950s, something its then-management at the time took steps to try and quell by sometimes refusing to serve people who they knew to be gay. This led to a famous “sip-in” protest in 1966, which led to a change in the local liquor laws that had previously made bars fearful of serving openly gay people. Since that time, it has been one of the best-known, best-loved LGBTQ bars in NYC.

It launched a GoFundMe last year, with owner Helen Buford highlighting the bar’s place in LGBTQ history.

“Julius’ welcomes all people to share in the history and to preserve its legacy. The staff and I are eager to serve you safely once again but we need your help. Any amount you can donate will help with the operating expenses.”

That’s why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.