SaveOurSpaces: The beefy bears and drag royalty of Precinct DTLA need your help

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted GoFundMe is for the groundbreaking and influential Precinct DTLA in Los Angeles (357 S. Broadway, between 3rd and 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Precinct (@precinctdtla)



Precinct was opened by husbands Brian McIntire and Thor Stephens in 2015 (Thor sadly passed in 2018). The first new LGBTQ venue to open in Downton LA in two decades, it helped kick-start the region’s rejuvenation, alongside the likes of Redline, New Jalisco, The Lash and DTLA Proud. It remains downtown LA’s biggest queer venue, but months of closure have placed its survival in doubt.

“The crisis will reach the point of no return unless we can get help from the very community we serve and love.”

That’s why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.