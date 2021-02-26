SaveOurSpaces: Can you help Crimson Moon, the ‘Cheers’ of Delaware?

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ places to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted GoFundMe, in partnership with GayCities, is for beloved neighborhood gay bar Crimson Moon Tavern, at Crimson Moon Tavern, 1909 W 6th St, Wilmington, DE 19805.

The venue has been running for just over 12 years and is the only such venue in the Northern Delaware area. It has a video bar on the first floor, a dance club on the second, and a private deck, and hosts popular drag shows and other events. Regulars compare it to the bar in Cheers, because of the friendly welcome you’ll get!

Throughout history, LGBTQ spaces have served as crucial sanctuaries for queer people to safely be themselves. Once thriving bastions of social advancement for the community at large, today, many of them are on the brink of closure.

That’s why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.