Our favorite celebrity same-sex weddings and where they married

It’s been five years since the watershed US Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality. The ruling paved the way for same-sex weddings to take place across the whole of the United States. Of course, some people were able to tie the knot before, with Massachusetts the first U.S. state to legalize equal marriage back in 2004. However, the SCOTUS made it the law of the land and also helped to shift public attitudes.

To mark the five year anniversary of the SCOTUS ruling, here are just a handful of our favorite celebrity weddings: some in locations close to the participants homes and some further afield. Don’t forget: Love wins!

1. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka in Southern Italy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and chef David Burtka got married in September 2014 in the beautiful surroundings of Puglia in southern Italy. The two men met in 2004 and became fathers to twins Gideon and Harper in 2010. Italy boasts stunning scenery and is a popular European wedding destination. Actor George Clooney married his wife, Amal Alamuddin, in Venice, in 2016.

Related: Gay Rome

2. Matthew Mitcham and Luke Rutherford in Belgium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt(hew) Mitcham (@matthewmitcham88) on Feb 24, 2020 at 4:06pm PST

Australian Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham got married in February of this year. He and his partner, Luke Rutherford, headed to Europe for a lavish, fairy tale wedding in the Chateau de Halloy, a castle in Ciney, Belgium. They managed to tie the knot just before much of the world went into lockdown, and indeed, some of Mitcham’s own family were unable to attend as they were already in quarantine.

Related: Gay Antwerp

3. Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli in Palm Springs

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Wiley and Morelli met in 2012 on the set of Orange Is The New Black (Wiley played Poussey Washington on the show and Morelli was a showrunner). They married in March 2017 in Palm Springs, California. The city is an LGBTQ hotspot, with numerous bars, clubs and hotels. Wiley and Morelli are not the only same-sex couple to choose it as a wedding location: Barry Manilow married his longterm partner, Garry Kief, on their 53-acre Palms Springs estate in 2014.

Related: Gay-friendly hotels in Palm Springs

4. Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley in Devon, England

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

Screenwriter and producer Dustin Lance Black married his partner, Tom Daley, in Daley’s home country of England. The men tied the knot at the scenic Bovey Castle in Devon, southern England, in May 2017. The London Gay Men’s Chorus performed at the ceremony. Daley and Black have since become parents to a son, Robert, born in June 2018.

Related: Gay United Kingdom

5. Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers in Malibu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:43pm PST



Producer Greg Berlanti and former soccer player Robbie Rogers tied the knot in December 2017 in Malibu, California. The men began dating in 2013, and became fathers to son, Caleb, in December 2016. The one-year old looked adorable celebrating his dads wedding day in this Instagram positing from Rogers. The men have since welcomed another addition to their family, daughter Mia, in 2019.

Related: Gay Los Angeles

6. Billy Porter and Adam Smith in New York City

View this post on Instagram Best day ever! 01-14-17. #wedding #porter-smith A post shared by Adam Porter-Smith (@thesmithsociety) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:09am PST

Pose star and Broadway veteran Billy Porter married husband Adam Smith in their Chelsea penthouse of close friends in New York City in January 2017.

New York City legalized same-sex marriage in 2012 and has hosted its fair share of celebrity weddings, including Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marioni in 2012, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita in 2013, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (pictured below in the city’s iconic Rainbow Room rooftop lounge) in 2017, and fashion designer Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on May 15, 2017 at 5:15am PDT



Related: Gay New York