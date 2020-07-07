From Mexico to Mykonos, the world’s best gay beaches

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

If you’ve been doing Zoom workouts in your living room since the world went into quarantine, sun, surf, and beaches surely are calling you.

With a stylish mask and six feet apart emblazoned in your mind, it’s time to get out and catch that summer Vitamin D before the leaves start to fall.

We’ve dusted the sand off our list of the best gay beaches both for eye candy and waves. Make sure to check local listings to make sure your favorites remain open and avoid weekends where crowds make social distancing a challenge rather than the norm.

For a more cautious approach, put these on your bucket list for the post-COVID world.

Let us know which beaches we missed in the comments section, and start packing your sunscreen and beach towels now.

Check out the view of the best gay beaches…

Playa Los Muertos, Puerto Vallarta

Playa Los Muertos is the epicenter of Puerto Vallarta. Situated just south of the Malecon and the Cuale River in the Romantic Zone (or “Old Vallarta”), the beach draws locals, traveling sun-seekers, and adventurers alike. Rafael Zamarripa’s iconic sculpture, “Caballero del Mar,” or “The Seahorse” stands strong at the end of the beach, just off of the popular Mantamar Beach Club Bar & Grill. Mantamar boasts a truly adults-only beach experience with a sexy pool scene, delicious cocktails, and plenty of eye candy. Not in the mood for a beach club? Grab a spot on the chairs in front of Blue Chairs Resort and soak up the sun. Architect Jesus Torres Vega designed the new Los Muertos Pier, which opened in the winter of 2013. Stroll along the pier towards the Malecon and take in the sculptures, sites, and sounds of the new(ish) Puerto Vallarta.

Elia Beach, Mykonos

Mykonos has been luring gay boys to its golden sandy beaches and transparent waters since Jackie O brought her entourage and drew her many chic followers to the island back in the 70s. There are plenty of world-class DJs, water activities, and sites to see on the island but locals and tourists take their beach time extremely seriously on the island. Elia Beach is not only one of the island’s largest beaches, but it also has amazing restaurants and plenty of bungalows to snuggle into and create an ideal vacation. Ditch the trunks on the right-hand side of the beach and strut your stuff as you dive into the pristine water.

Clifton 3rd, Cape Town, South Africa

Known as Cape Town’s St. Tropez, Clifton is one of Cape Town’s biggest gay draws. There are four beaches that makeup Clifton Beach, and Clifton 3rd is definitely the most “family-friendly.” Apply that SPF and soak up the rays while taking in the turquoise blue water before you. Definitely take in the sunset, the view from this side of the Twelve Apostles is extraordinary. Want to ditch the suit and let it all hang out? Hop on over to Sandy Beach, just be sure to get the sand out of your nooks and crannies before heading to happy hour.

Fire Island Pines, New York

Fire Island, the center of outer barrier islands just parallel to Long Island, is a longtime gay mecca and summer destination. Despite a few weather-related speed bumps, literal fires, and a pandemic Cherry Grove and The Pines are back up and running. The sprawling beach passes both communities on the island and they’re additionally linked by a notorious sandy, woodsy, and a cruisey section of the island affectionately known as “The Meat Rack.” And please, stay away from any non-socially distanced parties that may pop up on private parties or beaches. Really, it’s not worth the risk.

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria

The cat’s out of the bag: Gran Canaria is a gay summer wonderland. The most popular of the Canary Islands, this paradise practically straddles the coast of Morocco. With over 100 pristine beaches surrounding the island you never know who you’re going to run into in the alluring sand dunes. Maspalomas has taken off over the past few years, especially the Playa del Inglés region.

North Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia

North Bondi is the ultimate beach destination for Aussi sun-seekers and the rule of thumb is “the more north you travel the gayer the beach (and the better the eye candy). Star performer Pam Ann has boasted in the past that “North Bondi is where all the gay show off their pecks and promenade to and from the water’s edge.” North Bondi is definitely a great place to swim and play in the waves. If you’re looking to let it all hang out, head on over to Lady Bay (yes, Lady Bay), one of Sydney’s original nude beaches.

Herring Cove, Provincetown

Part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Herring Cove is Provincetown’s most popular beach. It’s definitely “over the river and through the woods,” but once you arrive you will spot plenty of handsome beach dwellers enjoying this gorgeous unofficial nude beach. While it is technically illegal to disrobe here, the National Park Service is known to look the other way. The dunes are infamous for cruising and connecting, but don’t wander down that primrose path right now. Wait til post-pandemic to indulge.

Hilton Beach, Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, with a population of around 400,000, has become one of the gay capitals of the Mediterranean in the past few years. The biggest draw, Hilton Beach, offers golden sand, blue waters, and arguably the most gorgeous men in the world. Hilton beach is located just below the Hilton Hotel between Metzitzim Beach and the Tel Aviv Marina.

Manuel Antonio Beach, Costa Rica

Manuel Antonio, considered one of the gayest destinations in Central America, has an enormous public beach “La Playita.“. The beach has long been known as one of Costa Rica’s only nude beaches, but be careful because skinny dippers have been known to be slapped on the wrist by local police. Don’t worry, the dress code is still skimpy, skimpy, and more skimpy. Enjoy the view.

Platja de la Bassa Rodona & Playa De Las Balmins, Sitges

BearWeek is definitely one of the biggest events of the Sitges gay calendar, and local hotels book far in advance, but there’s plenty of sun and surf to explore during the full season (spring through early fall). Platja de la Bassa Rodona is the main gay beach in town. Situated directly across from Hotel Calipolis, between the lifeguard station and picnic restaurant. Bring plenty of sunscreen because it’ll be hard to leave once you set that towel down and take in the sweeping (and burly) views around you. Looking to strip down and show off? Swim over to Balmins and let it all hang out. You’ll surely get a lot of “woofs.”