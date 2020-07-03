Brooklyn’s Eric Sosa is the king of Brooklyn nightlife. Here’s his life during the shut down.

What has it been like living in New York during the quarantine?

It’s been stressful and anxiety-filled, but also it has brought all of us together even though we’re physically distanced. We’re all going through this collectively, and there’s something oddly comforting about that. The city is slowly coming back to life, as it moves through the four phases of economic reopening, and you can feel the energy shifting – like we’re coming out of hibernation. I do think that while it has been difficult dealing with life in these uncertain times, it has given us all a moment to pause and reflect.