Brooklyn’s Eric Sosa is the king of Brooklyn nightlife. Here’s his life during the shut down.

Good Judy is a new bar in South Park Slope for queers and queer allies. We are in the former Excelsior bar space, which was the oldest queer bar in south Brooklyn. It’s important for us to honor their legacy while introducing our own unique vision to the queer community of Park Slope and Brooklyn.

You also own C’mon Everybody, what makes this venue unique? Good Judy is a bar, lounge, dance space, and piano bar/cabaret room. There are no queer spaces in Brooklyn that have this hybrid vision and I really think it’ll be a special place for many people.

C’mon Everybody is unique in that it really embraces and embodies the energy and spirit of the New York City of yore. There is no pretension there, everyone is welcomed, and it just has a real, homegrown vibe that people love.



Tell us about your LGBTQIA+ Parties at C’mon Everybody?