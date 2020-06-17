Taiwan will host one of world’s few physical pride celebrations in June

Pride events across the world have been canceled or postponed, leaving most of the world dependent on virtual pride celebrations on the 50th anniversary of the first pride weekend.

Taiwan has one of the lowest rates of coronavirus infections in the world, and cases have diminished over time. So marchers in masks–carefully socially distanced–will march to celebrate June 28 at Liberty Square at the CKS Memorial Hall to the theme of “Taiwan Pride March for the World.”

The country has plenty to celebrate. In addition to at least in part dodging the corona bullet, the community is celebrating the first anniversary of the legalization of marriage equality.

In the likely case you don’t happen to be in Taiwan on June 28, check out the GayCities list of virtual pride, including the incredible list of performers and speakers at virtual Global Pride.