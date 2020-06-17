Remembering heroes on Chicago’s amazing Legacy Walk

Chicago’s Boystown district is one of the most celebrated gayborhoods in the world. It’s only fitting that besides having one of the country’s leading LGBTQ centers (The Center on Halsted), it also has one of the biggest memorials to those who helped pave the way for our rights.

The idea for the city’s Legacy Walk – part outdoor history installation and part museum – was first suggested in the late 1980s. It took more than two decades for it to become a reality. It consists of 25-foot tall rainbow pylons placed along North Halsted Street.

The first steel pylon, placed by the city to acknowledge the center of the district, was unveiled in 1998. This provided the perfect location from which the walk could be based. The Legacy’s Walk’s first 18 pylons were dedicated on National Coming Out Day, October 11, 2012. Since then, each year, further pylons have been added. They feature bronze plaques with information about notable activists and figures.

There are now 40 bronze memorials. The idea is that anyone, but particularly young people, can read about our leaders. They can also scan a barcode to download videos and further education resources.



Figures commemorated on this “outdoor classroom” include Walt Whitman, James Baldwin, Alfred Kinsey, Keith Haring, Frida Kahlo, Bayard Rustin, Audre Lorde, Sylvia Rivera and Vito Russo, among others. And it’s not just individuals: there’s also information on The Stonewall Riots and Two-Spirit People.

The walk as granted Historic Landmark status in 2019 for being the only installation of its kind in the world. Its allocated space along North Halstead has now been filled up. Starting in 2020, some of the older bronze memorials will be rotated off the walk and placed in a Visitors Center, expected to open in 2021.

The walk is overseen by the Legacy Project, which also operates the Legacy Wall. Similar in concept to the walk, the wall is a digitally-interactive, traveling exhibit that features mini-biographies of historical LGBTQ figures.



