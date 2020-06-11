LISTEN: From Puerto Vallarta to Cape Town, cherished memories and future plans

After another year of international (mis)adventures, the entire Out Adventures crew has come together to share their best 2019 travel anecdotes.

We can’t travel right now, but we can certainly dream about a return to it in the not-so-distant future.

Today’s episode was a beautiful send-off to a fantastic year of travel. Unfortunately on February 8th when the finale was recorded, our bright-eyed optimism would soon be met with the pandemic-that-shall-not-be-named.

So much has changed since recording, including the rescheduling of many mentioned tours including Robert’s Norway: Gay Mystery Expedition and Scott’s Spain: Gay Madrid & The Camino de Santiago hike. For an up-to-date list of cancellations, please visit Out Adventures’ covid-19 FAQ page.

Businesses mentioned in the episode

Quark Expeditions is the most trustworthy cruise operator in the polar circles.

Ama Waterways is the tried and true river cruise operator Peter used along the Danube.

MannaBay is the 5-star hotel in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sabi Sands Game Reserve is the private reserve we visit during our all-gay South Africa & Victoria Falls in Style tour.

Fajita Republic is Kevin’s favourite local restaurant in Puerto Vallarta.

And Pancho’s Takos is Kevin’s favourite hole-in-the-wall tacoria in PV. Tip: Visit during off hours or prepare for a lengthy line.

Alphonse Swimwear is the independent speedo designer Scott and Peter raved about in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

Season 4: Coming soon…

In today’s Finale Robert mentions we’ll be kick starting Season 4 in June, 2020. Unfortunately due to covid-19, that premiere will be pushed back to end-of-summer/early-fall. We’ll announce the premiere date as soon as we have a better grasp on the situation. Until then, thanks for listening to our third season and Never Lose Your Sense of Adventure!