Pride update: Your guide to events that have been canceled or rescheduled

It’s a tough year for pride celebrations across the globe, caught in the crosshairs of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the majority of pride celebrations fall in June–the anniversary of the Stonewall riots–it’s simply too soon in the progression of the virus for towns and cities to allow sweaty throngs to congregate.

However, not all is lost. Many pride events have organized virtual events to enjoy from the safety of your living room. Dozens more have tentatively rescheduled for the summer and fall, provided the world is able to get a handle on the spread and come up with more widespread testing measures.

Here at GayCities, we’ve done our best to bring you and updated Pride in Places calendar, whether canceled, rescheduled, or virtual.

Take a look for a pride near you…