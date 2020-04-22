Sheltering in place, take II: Travel inside your fave celebs homes

By The Editors

There’s little choice now but to stay grounded, but forcing everyone inside does provide a few benefits, including the chance to see how our fellow gays and gay-friendly folk are handing the trials & tribulations of social isolation.

And it’s also a chance to play Insta voyeur as celebs are allowing peaks at the creative (and not so creative) way they are spending their time during the pandemic.

The Traveling Gays enjoyed Sunday Funday

 

Gus Kenworthy walked his dogs

View this post on Instagram

Pupper-razzi'd 🐕🦊

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

 

Adam Rippon waited for the end of the pandemic

View this post on Instagram

Me waiting for this to be over

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on


Emile Ennis, Jr. worked from home

 

Colton Haynes adopted a cat



Ronnie Woo played with cucumbers



Laith Ashley took part in the National Trans Town Hall on Covid-19