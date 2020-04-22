Sheltering in place, take II: Travel inside your fave celebs homes

There’s little choice now but to stay grounded, but forcing everyone inside does provide a few benefits, including the chance to see how our fellow gays and gay-friendly folk are handing the trials & tribulations of social isolation.
And it’s also a chance to play Insta voyeur as celebs are allowing peaks at the creative (and not so creative) way they are spending their time during the pandemic.
The Traveling Gays enjoyed Sunday Funday
#stayhome #stockwell #gaylondon #londongay #ukgay #gayuk #gayengland #husbands #husbandsofinstagram #mrandmr #gaycouple #gaycouplegoals #gayrelationship #mensvows #gayblog #gayblogger #lgbtq #lgbt #pride #loveislove
Gus Kenworthy walked his dogs
Adam Rippon waited for the end of the pandemic
Emile Ennis, Jr. worked from home
#host #tvhost clevver #youtuber #quarantine #workfromhome #stayhome
Colton Haynes adopted a cat
Ronnie Woo played with cucumbers
Laith Ashley took part in the National Trans Town Hall on Covid-19