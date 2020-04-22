San Francisco goes purple to honor service workers hurt by the pandemic

As travelers, the first experience we have (back in the day!) is often with bartenders, waiters, hotel front desk employees, and other service workers.

In many cases, these people happen to be LGBTQ. This is especially true in cities like San Francisco with big gay populations and a $10 billion tourism industry. They are often the reason behind the best trips we experience even though they are often underpaid and overworked.

To honor hospitality workers, major San Francisco landmarks illuminated in purple for three nights in April (and perhaps beyond) as the Corona pandemic has forced the closure of the travel and hospitality industry around the world.

Purple is the color of hospitality, warm and inviting. And it’s a reminder that we need to support hospitality workers now as well as when the city opens up again for visitors from across the globe to who comes to the city to be inspired by its commitment to liberation and equality.



Check out the landmark illuminations:



San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

San Francisco International Airport

Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants



Photos by Louis Raphael of San Francisco Travel