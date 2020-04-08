Sheltering in place: Travel inside your fave celebs homes

There’s little choice now but to stay grounded, but forcing everyone inside does provide a few benefits, including the chance to see how our fellow gays and gay-friendly folk are handing the trials & tribulations of social isolation.
And it’s also a chance to play Insta voyeur as celebs are allowing peaks at the creative (and not so creative) way they are spending their time during the pandemic.
Timothy Chalamet Looked Prettier In Pink Denim
Alex Mapa Stayed The F- Home With Sweet Pea
Billy Jean King Read Her Own Book
View this post on Instagram
Parents, caregivers, kids, and all those who like to be read to, I’ve teamed up with author @bradmeltzer to appear on StoryTime. Join me as I read “I Am Billie Jean King,” the story of my life. Video link in profile. Hoping this brings you a little joy this weekend. #storytime #raiseareader #reading #readersofinstagram #saturday
Some Lived Out-side
The Shirtless Violinist Played Air Violin
Chasten & Pete Strategized About Their Next (Puppy) Run
Matthew Lopez Advocate For A Good Cause
Lee Daniels Took A Break To Express His Well Wishes
Novelist & Working Class Hero Edouard Louis Showed Off Shelter Art
NPH Celebrated Husband David Burka’s BDay At Home
Max Emerson Gorged For Once