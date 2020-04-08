Sheltering in place: Travel inside your fave celebs homes

By The Editors

There’s little choice now but to stay grounded, but forcing everyone inside does provide a few benefits, including the chance to see how our fellow gays and gay-friendly folk are handing the trials & tribulations of social isolation.

And it’s also a chance to play Insta voyeur as celebs are allowing peaks at the creative (and not so creative) way they are spending their time during the pandemic.

Timothy Chalamet Looked Prettier In Pink Denim

okay fine 🙄

Alex Mapa Stayed The F- Home With Sweet Pea

Billy Jean King Read Her Own Book

Some Lived Out-side

The Shirtless Violinist Played Air Violin

You’ve probably heard of an “air guitar”, but have you heard of an “air violin”? Before every concert and live performance, I try on several pairs of pants (and occasionally a harness) while Paul snaps pictures of me so we can compare the different “looks”. ⁣ ⁣ At some point in this process, Paul said “pretend to play your violin” and this has since become part of our pre-concert routine. ⁣ ⁣ If someone were to stumble upon the two of us backstage before a show, they’d see a shirtless guy pretending to play a violin with his eyes closed while another guy circled him with a camera saying “faster, slower, niiiiice, just that like!” ⁣ ⁣ Maybe we should start charging admission for the pre-show entertainment?⁣ ⁣ Now that I’ve told you how I prepare to go on stage, I want to know what YOU do before you get up in front of a crowd. When you give a presentation, get on stage, or stand up in class – do you have a routine that helps you get in the zone? (For those who swiped over 🦶 you’re welcome) #gay #gayboy #instagay #gayman #gaymen #gaylife #lgbt #love #gayhot #gaystagram #gaypride #gaylove #gayselfie #instagood #gayfollow #gayfit #selfie #pride #gayboy #boy #gym #gayguy #picoftheday #photooftheday #gayuk #fitness

Chasten & Pete Strategized About Their Next (Puppy) Run

The snuggle is real.

Matthew Lopez Advocate For A Good Cause

Lee Daniels Took A Break To Express His Well Wishes

Novelist & Working Class Hero Edouard Louis Showed Off Shelter Art

NPH Celebrated Husband David Burka’s BDay At Home

Max Emerson Gorged For Once

Fuck it, nachos for breakfast.

