Las Vegas couple uses each other as weights while they ‘stay at home’

Brandon Pereyda and Wyatt Hopkins are two of the most gorgeous men, and also most talented performers, in Las Vegas.

Together they make one very sexy couple.

Pereyda is the iconic “chains” aerialist in Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity, at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, and Hopkins is an acrobat in Le Rève-The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas.

With the casinos in Las Vegas closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the shows are also dark, and the performers are engaged in the art of self-quarantine just like the rest of the city.

GayCities checked in with Hopkins to see how he and his “manfriend” are keeping themselves occupied away from the stages of their Las Vegas shows. Hopkins said they are lucky, because they are “being compensated” by their shows during this downtime, although they are understandably restless while sitting at home so much. To stay fit, they use each other as weights (pardon the momentary photo bomb by their dog):