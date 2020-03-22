Timothée Chalamet sends love to town from ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ now ravaged by coronavirus

Timothée Chalamet sent a tweet saying he is “heartbroken” about the terrible situation in Italy, as the country continues to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m thinking of EVERYONE in hotspots right now, young and old, but CREMA – my heart is with you, I can’t believe this is happening. Heartbroken at these stories I‘m reading, in locations I know!! Please try to stay safe — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) March 18, 2020

Chalamet filmed the epic love story Call Me By Your Name in Italy, mostly in the small town of Crema. After spending so much time there, he has often said that he has a special connection to the northern Italian city.

Timothée Chalamet, left, and co-star Armie Hammer, in Crema, Italy during the filming of ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Crema is less than an hour’s drive from Milan, which is among the wealthiest cities in the world, but that has not helped the region fight off infections and deaths from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The country has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the world, and thousands of people in Italy have died in just the past few months, including the former General Manager of Crema’s hospital.