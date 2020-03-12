Broadway goes dark! All shows ordered to close

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were scheduled to star in a revival of

‘ Plaza Suite’ on Broadway, to open March 13.

The coronavirus closures of 2020 continue: The Broadway League announced all Broadway shows will “go dark,” or temporarily close, until April 12.

The decision was a result of New York’s Gov. Cuomo announcing that events with over 500 people in attendance are banned until further notice.

The Broadway League, which represents the 31 plays and musicals that are currently performed in large “Broadway” theaters in New York, released a statement which included the following information: “Under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theatregoing public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry. Performances will commence the week of April 13, 2020.”

This is especially sad for shows like Mrs. Doubtfire and the revival of Company (featuring Patti LuPone!), which opened this month and were generating the necessary buzz to attract ticket sales. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker (photo above) are scheduled to star in a revival of Neil Simon’s legendary Broadway play, Plaza Suite, which was supposed to open March 13, but has also been postponed.

Off-Broadway shows will continue, as a theater qualifies as “Off-Broadway” if it has between 100-499 seats.

No information was provided about the impact this closure will have on the cast, crew, and musicians who are employed by these shows, specifically if they will continue to be paid during the hiatus.