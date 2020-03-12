GLAAD awards show and major LGBTQ travel convention canceled over coronavirus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAAD (@glaad) on Aug 16, 2019 at 8:31am PDT

LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD has announced it has canceled its planned GLAAD Media Awards event next week in New York City.

GLAAD holds its annual Media Awards in two ceremonies, with the first due to take place on Thursday, March 19, at the Hilton Midtown in NYC. This is followed by a second ceremony planned for Thursday, April 16, at the Beverley Hilton in Los Angeles.

At last year’s ceremonies, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Andy Cohen, Madonna, and the casts of Pose and Queer Eye were among award recipients and honorees.

Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer and an Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, said in a statement, “Given GLAAD’s long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors, and guests, the GLAAD Media Awards will no longer take place on March 19th in New York City.

“The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo…”

Ben Platt was scheduled to perform at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

Related: Get ready for people with bedazzled face masks—Here are the parties and events that are still scheduled

Producer Ryan Murphy and actress Judith Light were due to be honored at the show, while Adam Lambert and Ben Platt were due to perform. Bette Midler was also due to put in an appearance. GLAAD said it will be in touch with nominees to let them know how award winners will be announced and is monitoring the situation in LA ahead of April’s planned event.

The news comes a few days after the LGBTQ travel network association ILGTA announced it was canceling its upcoming global travel convention.

The 2020 event was due to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 6-9. Italy now has the highest incidence of coronavirus cases outside of China, with most concentrated in and around Milan in Northern Italy. The country is now in lockdown, with many shops and other public spaces closed and citizens being warned to stay indoors.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump said a travel ban would be implemented on travel from most of Europe to the US for 30 days, beginning Friday, March 13.

Related: LGBTQ people at heightened risk from coronavirus, warn advocacy groups

Promoters organizing large LGBTQ gatherings are anxiously awaiting advice for their areas and it’s feared that many circuit parties and Pride events may have to be delayed or canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As GayCities reported yesterday, many events – including White Party Palm Springs and Tokyo Rainbow Pride – are currently planning on going ahead unless advised not to do so. However, if you’re planning on attending any large gatherings, keep checking the event’s social media pages for updates.