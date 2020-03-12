Here are some photos of the beaches along the South of France

Sometimes it’s nice to just look at some lovely photos. Let’s all dream of going to the South of France, shall we? Marseille is emerging as a new hotspot for their upcoming gay scene, with great bars and saunas. Nearby Nice, Monaco and Cannes are absolutely beautiful.

Nice, France. The beaches here are rocky, so it’s best to rent beach chairs.

These will do nicely thank you.

A nice walk east from Nice, along the shoreline of the Mediterannean, leads to the town of Menton. The trail through Menton leads to Italy.

Menton again

Life does not get any more luxurious than in Monaco.

Monaco is the playground of the rich, but the rich must atone for their sins just like everybody else.

Perhaps a seaside villa in Eze would be nice?

The entrance to the port of Nice.

The peninsula of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the coast near Nice, is perfect for a seaside walk, and has swimming coves and small beaches all around.

Here is another little swimming spot.

The rocks around the lighthouse are popular with nude sunbathers. It is in full view of others on the trail above. No one seems to complain though.

Walk down an alley, and find little bakeries and shops.

Marseille is bigger, and busier than Nice. There is a thriving gay scene here.

Well hello there.

Thanks to Jameson Farn for providing lots of fabulous photos of France.

