The boys at Winter Party had an abs-olutely great time in Miami

Coronavirus? What coronavirus?  Quarantines and travel restrictions didn’t stop the circuit crowd from attending Winter Party Festival in Miami, the annual NGLTF fundraiser held during the first weekend of March.

The 2020 Winter Party was as popular as ever, packed with shirtless menfolk who showed no fear of getting up close and personal with each other, while dancing in Speedos and shorty-shorts.

The travel industry is grinding down in 2020 as airlines cancel flights due to low ticket sales, as people are choosing not to travel due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, a troublesome strain of coronavirus. But after all that time working out and avoiding carbs, nothing is going to stop these guys from showing up to Miami and showing off their abs. 

Let’s take a look at some photos from the fun in the sun, shall we?

 

 
 
 
 
 
There is never a wrong time or place to wear argyle socks

 
 
 
 
 
Clench gurl

 
 
 
 
 
The Winter Party’s sock game is on point! Love the socks

 
 
 
 
 
More socks!

 
 
 
 
 
…but not everybody needs eight-packs to be sexy

 
 
 
 
 
