Movie starring Billy Eichner needs extras for gay bar scenes, sign up here

A romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner (photo above), directed by Judd Apatow, is scheduled to start filming in Buffalo, NY this spring, and extras are needed “to portray members of the LGBTQ community, as well as other city residents” in street and nightlife scenes. Probable translation: guys who will dance together, shirtless a plus, and drag queens.

The movie was announced in 2019 as a romantic comedy about “two men who have commitment problems and are attempting a relationship,” according to Deadline.

Eichner is an openly gay actor and comedian who is well-known for his web series Billy On The Street, which is now on Netflix like so many other shows. Among his many TV and movie projects, he was the voice of Timon in the remake of The Lion King, and had a major role in the Christmas movie Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Shirley MacLaine.

Apatow has been the golden child of Hollywood since the early 2000’s, having led movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, and Trainwreck. Apatow’s movies usually include realistic scenes about sex, and although they are not particularly explicit or pornographic, they certainly show people doing the actual back-and-forth thrusting movements of intercourse. It will be interesting to see how Apatow portrays “two men who have commitment problems,” and if those scenes make it past the Hollywood censorship machine.

Before anyone rolls their eyes at the thought of spending time in Buffalo, it should be noted that this Rust Belt icon is a very cool city. Buffalo fell on some hard times in the late 20th Century, when its industrial economy collapsed and jobs moved overseas, but the Hipster Revolution has filled those once-vacant warehouses with shops and cafes and vinyl record stores and such. Of course the residents of the city where Buffalo Wings were invented will know how to eat very well. Buffalo has several major universities in town, and those students certainly take advantage of the fact that bars are open until 4 a.m. And Buffalo Gay Bingo is, like, super-fun.

The good news is, this movie is scheduled to start filming in April, when that nasty Great Lakes winter will start calming down.

To apply as an extra in the film, register here.