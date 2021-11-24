So what exactly happens at Pig Week in Fort Lauderdale?

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Pig Week returns to Fort Lauderdale (Photo: ©inkedKenny/Pig Week)

Fancy a walk on the wild side? Pig Week is coming to Fort Lauderdale from Nov 26th – Dec 5th, 2021. This should be the largest Pig Week yet as many participants from 2020’s postponed event have been automatically registered for this year’s festivities.

As its name suggests, this is a queer fetish event for men who enjoy a bit of debauchery and kink.

What’s a “pig”?

Chad Bush, organizer of Pig Week, comments:

“Pig Week Fort Lauderdale got its start after I went to some of the more sex-centric events in Europe and realized that there was nothing like it here in the United States,” he tells GayCities. “The ones that we do have are more genre-specific.

“I try to remain true to my tagline ‘All men are pigs,’ allowing people from all different segments of our population to have a space to explore their inner pig.“

Bush does not use his “all men are pigs” line to presume all men are interested in the kinky life—just the men who want to come to his parties.

“When I started out throwing bear events years ago, I had so many people that said they wanted to come to the parties but did not identify as a bear,” says Bush. “Conversely, when I started throwing leather events I was told by many that they did not come to the parties because they didn’t identify with being a leatherman. So creating the “pig” genre opened up the demographic to a more inclusive group that embraced absolutely everyone. Hence, ‘All Men Are Pigs’. All men have fantasies or fetishes, and most have been scared, or have not known how to indulge in them. Pig Week lets all men, whether they are leather men, twinks, jocks, bears, or any other man explore their kinkier side of their sexuality.”

He stresses that Pig Week attendees don’t need a particular fetish to join the fun.

“Men are finding that they are able to learn, participate and experience their fantasies in a safe, no judgment arena. We get a very large number of repeat attendees because of this.”

Event Schedule

Friday, November 26th

Pre-Pig Pump Work Out at Crunch Gym ~ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Pre LMB Party at Gym Bar ~ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Leather Masked Ball at Eagle ~ starts at 9:00 pm

Pig Fetish Friday party at Ramrod ~ 11:00 pm – 3:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)



Saturday, November 27th

Open Up Pool/Play Party at Inn Leather ~ Noon – 6:00 pm

Work out at Crunch ~ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tutorial at LeatherWerks ~ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Muscle Pig Party & Handball/Play Party at LeatherWerks ~8:00 pm- Midnight

Hole Hog at Ramrod ~ Midnight – 3:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)

Sunday, November 28th

Party at Ed Lugo Resort ~ Noon – 6:00 pm

BDS Check-In at Ed Lugo Resort~ noon – 2:00 pm

Pig Ball at Eagle ~8:00 pm – Midnight

Meat Ball at Hunters ~ 11:00 pm – 2:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)

Monday, November 29th

Pulled Pork at Alibi ~ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Work Out at Crunch Gym ~ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Cigar Social at Ramrod ~ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Jocks and Cocks Party at 321 Slammer ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

Tuesday, November 30th

Sebastian Beach Excursion ~ Noon – 4:00 pm

Taco Tuesday at Gym Bar ~ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Leather Night at Clubhouse 2 ~ 9:00 pm – ? (Open 24/7)

Big Muscle Party at 321 Slammer ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

Underwear party at Ramrod ~ 11:00 pm – 2:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)

Wednesday, December 1st

Beef fest at GYM Bar ~ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Work Out at Crunch Gym ~ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Naked Shopping at LeatherWerks ~ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Psycho Circus Party at The Manor ~ 8:00 pm – 2:00 am

Drummer Magazine Model Search at The Manor~ 8:00 pm – 1:00 am

Best Ass Contest at Ramrod ~ Midnight – 2:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)

Thursday, December 2nd

Happy Hour with your Pig Week Host Chad Bush at Ramrod ~ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Exploring PrEP Seminar at LeatherWerks ~ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Bondage Workshop at LeatherWerks ~ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Fit to Be Tied at LeatherWerks ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

Daddy Party at LeatherWerks ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

BDS Play Party at LeatherWerks ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

Yellow Hanky Party at LeatherWerks ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

The Trough Party at LeatherWerks ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

GRROINK Bears and Pigs at Clubhouse 2 ~ 9:00 pm – ?

Pig Week After Hours at Slammers 321 ~ Midnight – ?

Friday, December 3rd

BDS – Big Muscle Private Pool/Play Party, Ed Lugo Resort ~ Noon – 6:00 pm

Work out at Crunch ~ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Wallow Party at LeatherWerks ~8:00 pm – Midnight

Party Hosted by Ray Dalton at LeatherWerks ~ 8:00 pm – Midnight

Manifest Party at Eagle ~ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Fetish Gear Night at Ramrod ~ 10:00 pm-3:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)

Saturday, December 4th

Pool/Play Party at Ed Lugo Resort~ Noon – 6:00 pm

Gear night at GYM Bar ~ 6:00 pm –11:00 pm

103rd Anniversary Pig Dance at Ramrod ~ 10:00 pm – 3:00 am

Party at Club Fort Lauderdale ~ 1:00 pm – 4:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Clubhouse 2 ~ Midnight – ? (Open 24/7)

Sunday, December 5th

Pool/Play Party at Inn Leather ~ Noon – 5:00 pm

The Damned Party at Hunters ~ 10:00 pm – 3:00 am

Pig Week After Hours at Slammers 321 ~ Midnight – ?

For full details, check the official website at pigweek.com.

