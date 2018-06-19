In the deep end: Stripping down for underwater photography

We may still be quarantined in fundamental ways–no bars or crowded restaurants that are staples of gay life quite yet–but chlorinated water has been deemed safe, so people are diving back in at a safe distance. GayCities unearthed this interview and photo montage from last year to remind us of the liquid pleasures ahead as a nation besieged by its own national leadership haltingly (and, hopefully, carefully) opens up again.

Photographer Lucas Murnaghan‘s 10×10 Photography Project celebrates queer Canadians in the arts.

In an exclusive partnership with GayCities, Lucas shared some of his underwater work.

Read the GayCities Q&A with Lucas and see his photos below.

The 10X10 Photography Project will be exhibited at the Gladstone Hotel until August 5th. Follow Lucas on Instagram for more underwater adventures.