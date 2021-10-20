11 gayborhood Halloween parties that scare up sexy crowds

By Michelle Hair
Here are the top block parties, costume contests, and themed weekends happening across the US.

Key West

This 10-day long spooky celebration is the Key West equivalent of "Mardi Gras" but with less flashing and public intoxication.

Fantasy Fest 2021

Oct 22-31, 2021
Los Angeles

Fred and Jason's Halloweenie is one of the country's biggest, loudest, and sexiest LGBTQ fundraising events of the season.

Halloweenie 2021

Friday Oct 29
NYC

NYC Village Halloween Parade is known as "the most wildly creative public participatory event in the nation."

NYC Village Halloween Parade

Sunday Oct 31 7pm
New Orleans

Halloween New Orleans claims to be "one of the longest-running gay party weekends of the year."

Halloween New Orleans 2021

Oct 30-31, 2021
Palm Springs

This traffic-stopping block party will feature multiple stages of live music, a costume contest, and more!

Palm Springs Halloween

Sunday Oct 31 4pm
Fort Lauderdale - Wilton Manors

Enjoy a jam-packed weekend of live entertainment, costume contests, music, and double feature movie nights.

Wicked Manors 2021

Oct 29-31, 2021
Chicago

Voted "one of the 10 best Halloweens in the US" by Fodor’s Travel Guide.

Haunted Halsted 2021

Sunday Oct 31 6pm
San Diego

Hillcrest’s haunted Halloween dance party features a huge costume contest, drag queens, and some of the best people-watching out there!

Nightmare on Normal Street

Friday Oct 29
San Franicsco

This highly anticipated Bay Area bash has been known for surprise celebrity guest invites.

MADHOUSE SF: The Bay's Biggest Queer Halloween Party

Oct 30-31, 2021
Miami - Wynwood

This two-day block party keeps the fun going all weekend long, centering around the Wynwood Marketplace.

HalloWYN 2021- Wynwood Halloween Block Party

Oct 30-31, 2021
Provincetown

No Halloween round-up would be complete without P-town. This full schedule of spooky, sexy parties, street entertainment, and themed nights has something for every bear out there.

Spooky Bear Weekend

Oct 28-31, 2021
