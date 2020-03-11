Don't rain on our parade, coronavirus! Here are the events that are still scheduled

As the coronavirus epidemic of 2020 continues to do its dirty work around the world, events are getting canceled or postponed in the hopes that fewer crowds (and less travel) will fight back against the spread of people getting sick. Coachella is usually produced each April, near Palm Springs, Calif., but it has been rescheduled for October 2020. DragCon LA was scheduled for the beginning of May 2020, but it has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for this year. What a loss of Valentina's fans, who would have enjoyed wearing her trademark face mask in the name of public health.

But most events are still scheduled to move forward. Here is a list, which we will update as we get information, of the biggest parties and festivals that are scheduled for through April. That should see the end of the coronavirus drama.

Let's all hope that we won't regret publishing that previous sentence. Okay here we go:

