Don't rain on our parade, coronavirus! Here are the events that are still scheduled

By Daniel Renzi

As the coronavirus epidemic of 2020 continues to do its dirty work around the world, events are getting canceled or postponed in the hopes that fewer crowds (and less travel) will fight back against the spread of people getting sick. Coachella is usually produced each April, near Palm Springs, Calif., but it has been rescheduled for October 2020. DragCon LA was scheduled for the beginning of May 2020, but it has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for this year. What a loss of Valentina's fans, who would have enjoyed wearing her trademark face mask in the name of public health.

But most events are still scheduled to move forward.  Here is a list, which we will update as we get information, of the biggest parties and festivals that are scheduled for through April. That should see the end of the coronavirus drama.

Let's all hope that we won't regret publishing that previous sentence. Okay here we go:

Mammoth Gay Ski Week

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Elevation Mammoth

Mar 18-22, 2020
Miami Beach Pride

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Miami Beach Pride

Apr 4-5, 2020 2 going
The Black Party

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

The Black Party

Apr 4-5, 2020 1 going
Palm Beach International Gay Polo Tournament

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Palm Beach International Gay Polo Tournament

Apr 2-5, 2020
The Dinah Shore Week

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

The Dinah Shore Week

Apr 1-6, 2020
Gay Easter Parade

This event is still scheduled to proceed, but the New Orleans mayor's office will soon announce which public events will be permitted or must be rescheduled/cancelled.

Gay Easter Parade

Sunday Apr 12 4:30pm-7pm
ClexaCon

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

ClexaCon

Apr 16-19, 2020
Cherry DC

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Cherry DC

Apr 16-20, 2020
Cleveland Leather Annual Weekend

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Cleveland Leather Annual Weekend

Apr 23-26, 2020 1 going
Jasper Pride

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Jasper Pride

Apr 23-26, 2020
Pride of Americas 2020 (Greater Fort Lauderdale)

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Pride of Americas 2020 (Greater Fort Lauderdale)

Apr 21-26, 2020
Tokyo Pride

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Tokyo Pride

Apr 28-29, 2020
Phoenix Pride

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

Phoenix Pride

Apr 4-5, 2020
European Gay Ski Week

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

European Gay Ski Week

Mar 21-28, 2020
White Party

This event is still scheduled to proceed.

White Party

Apr 24-27, 2020 5 going
