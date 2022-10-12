13 hot Halloween parties to tingle your bones

Joe Piazza as a gender-bent Raven from Halloweenie 2021. Photo by Mike Ciriaco.

Double, double, toil, and trouble; libidos burn and Vodka Redbulls bubble! Spooky season has once again risen from the grave, ushering in a month-long danse macabre of bloodstained bacchanalia. In anticipation of this homo high holiday, we’ve conjured up 13 of this year’s best bone-tingling gay Halloween parties from across the continent.

Boulet Brothers Halloween Ball – Los Angeles

Iconic goth drag duo The Boulet Brothers slather Los Angeles‘ Hallo-weekend in their trademark creepiness with two nights of fun. This science fiction double feature includes the cast of Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans and a DJ set by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel.

City of Gods – NYC

Photo by House of Yes

New York‘s hottest Halloween party once again descends from Olympus for a two-night cavalcade of queer inclusion, featuring a pantheon of Burning Man tribes including DISTRIKT, The Glamcocks, Mayan Warrior, Miki Beach, Pink Mammoth, and Tierra Bomba.

DILF Puerto Vallarta – PV Black Party 2022

Image courtesy of DILF

Attention all Papis and your bebés de azúcar, be sure to hit up Puerto Vallarta for this year’s hottest Hallo-weekend south of the border.

District of the Dead – Washington, DC

Photo courtesy of DJ Connor Curnick

KINETIC Presents creeps out our nation’s capital with DC‘s weekend-long extravaganza, featuring a DJ set from Conner Curnick.

Dusk 2 Dawn: Fleetmac Wood – San Francisco

The Midway, Opel Productions, & Electroluxx triple team the gays of San Francisco with a Halloween horde of resident DJs, drag queens, and special guests.

enCRYPTed — A Joystick Halloween Party – North Hollywood

North Hollywood‘s monthly gaymer night gets ghoulish with a night of costumes, queer art, and gobbling down ghosts in a Pac-Man tournament.

Fred and Jason’s Halloweenie – Los Angeles

Photo by Mike Ciriaco

LA alpha-zaddies Fred and Jason Arens return to DTLA’s Belasco Theater with their perennial Halloween “party with a purpose,” benefitting Project Angel Food.

For more Halloweenie hotness check out photos from 2019 and 2021.

Gods & Monsters – Seattle

“Will you hunt or be hunted?” posits the Seattle-based party promoters of The Comeback, welcoming both Adonises and quarry alike to their Halloween hunting grounds.

Horror Story: Psycho-delic – San Francisco

Mystopia and Polyglamorous synergize for SF’s trippiest Halloween haunt.

Mayhem: Bloodlust – Los Angeles

For those who survive the insanity of Halloweenie, be sure to stumble over to the Mayan for LA’s fiercest Halloween afterparty.

Pitbull Halloween – Toronto

DJ Sam Gee joins Toronto‘s Sumation for a night of devilish drag queens and go-go dancers. The party culminates in a costume contest with a $250 prize, so be sure to serve your most sinister looks.

SCREAM – Toronto

Eddie Martinez, GPS, and Paskal Daze will make your throat muscles sore, and the gays of Toronto SCREAM.

Oct 29-30, 2022

SCREAM Explore

Spooky Bear Weekend – Provincetown

New England’s Daddy bears and sugar cubs can expect fur-raising fun in PTown with a weekend of parties, dances, a haunted house, and a costume ball.

