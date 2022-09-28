PHOTOS: Best NSFW lewks from Folsom Street Fair 2022

Folsom Street Fair dominated the streets of San Francisco’s SoMa District last Sunday, September 25, 2022. Revelers from across Northern California and beyond gathered together in a celebration of leather, fetishism, and sexual freedom.

Sunday’s festivities marked the 39th anniversary of this very San Francisco tradition. In addition to the hundreds of vendors and fetish performances, organizers created “community activation spaces” throughout the fair, including a cannabis garden and BDSM demo stage.

Dressed in fine leathers and BDSM gear, we snapped the most snatched lewks from this year’s fair for your viewing pleasure:

