PHOTOS: Spicy lewks from Up Your Alley, SF’s Folsom Street Fair fluffer

Andrew, Pedro, and Joey serving new school Tom of Finland vibes at Dore Malley 2022.

Over the weekend, everyone’s favorite homo-centric k*nky carnival, The Up Your Alley Fair, returned to the titular Dore Alley in San Francisco‘s SoMa District. (For those familiar with the iconic Folsom Street Fair, think of Up Your Alley as its gay little bromo.)

It’s safe to say, there’s never been a better time to wear a full latex bodysuit in public in SF. Up Your Alley has served as a playground for the San Francisco Bay Area kink community since 1985, often overcoming myriad hurdles, including HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and most recently, monkeypox.

For those who missed out on the BDSM bacchanalia, we snatched the best lewks from this year’s Folsom fluffer.

Kinky and Klassic

The most archetypical ensemble of this event was the harness/jockstrap combo, although some diversified to include additional elements such as rubber, wrestling singlets, and shibari accessories.

Pup Chewie visiting from Los Angeles.

Juan Pablo serving a classic harness lewk.

