PHOTOS: ‘We’re back!’ San Diego cries tears of joy after massive Pride turnout

Photos courtesy of San Diego Pride.

Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of queer Californios gathered in San Diego for a Pride celebration chock full of fabulous fun and outstanding entertainment.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

San Diego’s annual Pride celebration is one of the largest in the US, attracting over 250k cheering spectators, elected officials, community groups, military service members, and first responders from all over Southern California. It’s considered the best attended and largest single-day event in the county.

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, San Diego turned up! It was estimated that nearly 55k attended last weekend’s Festival and almost 300k showed their support for San Diego’s LGBTQ community at the Parade.

Fernando López, executive director of San Diego Pride, tells a local newspaper “I’m sooo happy. We’re back!” with tears in their eyes.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

