PHOTOS: Cities across the globe memorialize 49 lives lost in Pulse Massacre

Mourners in Orlando hold candles while observing a moment of silence during a vigil outside the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been six years since American gunman Omar Mateen launched a murderous assault on Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Despite increasing gun violence throughout the country, the Pulse Massacre remains the largest mass shooting in modern American history–49 people lost their lives and 53 more were seriously wounded.

Rob Domenico, a board member of The Center Orlando, said “absolute devastation” was felt across Orlando‘s LGBTQ community. “We need to put the ‘unity’ back in ‘community’ and to stand up, to show love and compassion to those going through this horrible travesty.”

Cities across the globe heard that call, demonstrating the true resilience and global solidarity of our LGBTQ community in the face of violence and hate.

