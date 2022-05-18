5 reasons we’re obsessed with West Hollywood Pride







With dozens of LGBTQ bars, restaurants, hotels, and cultural spots within a few miles of each other – and a large concentration of LGBTQ residents (more than 40% identify as LGBTQ!) and thousands of visitors – it is no exaggeration to say that West Hollywood is the world’s gay playground.

So it comes as no surprise that the Los Angeles region’s LGBTQ playground is especially fun during Pride season.

To celebrate, the City of West Hollywood is creating its own Pride this June.

But WeHo Pride is more than a three-day—or even one month—fest.

Here are five reasons Pride in West Hollywood is year-round:

1. A New Pride

Since 1979, West Hollywood has played host to LA Pride, one of the largest Pride celebrations in the US. Now that LA Pride is moving, WeHo has created a Pride event of its own. Taking place June 3-5, 2022, the inaugural WeHo Pride will feature a Pride parade on Santa Monica Boulevard, a three-day music festival, and a plethora of great parties.

But WeHoʼs also got enough activity year-round to satisfy your big gay heart. Visit West Hollywood is sponsoring a two-night giveaway to celebrate Pride. What’s the only thing better than a free trip? A free trip to the world’s most fabulous LGBTQ village.

2. Pride Crosswalk

West Hollywood Rainbow Crosswalk

If youʼre looking for culture and historical spots in WeHo, the first one youʼre likely to spot is the Pride Crosswalk. WeHoʼs rainbow crosswalks were first unveiled on the corner of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. Painted back in 2012, they got a revamp this year, adding colors representing the trans and BIPOC community.

3. Places to Party

Going to bars and clubs in WeHo? Itʼs home to some of the most legendary LGBTQ clubs in the states— the tough part is deciding which of the many to check out. We came up with a list of a few of our favorites:

Heart is one of WeHoʼs newest gay clubs, known for its wild parties with sexy go-go dancers, glammed-up queens, and a hot crowd. Vahalla, its Friday night party, is the place to be–and be seen.

Nightingale isn’t an exclusively gay club and itʼs a bit just steps outside of West Hollywood in the City of LA but itʼs a good time. The DJs are first-rate, the dance floor frenetic and the vibes cool. Tip: Dress to impress.

Rocco’s is WeHoʼs drag darling. Whether youʼre in the mood for drag brunch or a late-night show, it’s got Drag Race and local queens on tap constantly. Tip: Reserve a table in advance.

Stache is one of our favorite new spots in West Hollywood. During the early hours of the evening, it mostly acts as a restaurant and hangout space. The menu has plenty of vegan and veggie options, and the cocktails are magnificent. But the party really gets going late. Neon lights, disco balls, and some killer DJs make this a must-visit spot.

Revolver is a classic of the WeHo club scene. The high-energy dance floor and hot go-go dancers attract a younger crowd. Make sure you tip the dancers when you visit: They work hard for the money.

Micky’s is for happy hour. The front patio is prime real estate for people-watching on a warm evening, and the late-night crowd enjoys a dark spot to dance the night away. Mickyʼs should come with a warning label: its dark atmosphere makes it a perfect cruising spot. Itʼs not a chat and chill type of club. Drag Race alums have been known to make appearances and take a turn on stage.

Last but not least, The Abbey is at the top of our list of legendary WeHo clubs. Everyone talks about it for a reason. During the day, it serves up some amazing food alongside drag performances. And in the evening, it turns into one of the Stripʼs most popular nightclubs.

4. Top-notch dining

West Hollywood has some of the best eateries. Among the more fun, laid-back options, we pick Hamburger Maryʼs. What it lacks in fine dining, it more than makes up for it with stiff cocktails and drag shows.

Another favorite as-seen-on-TV spot is PUMP. Most of you will probably know this one as being owned by Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump. Itʼs not just her celebrity that keeps this place booked; the food is pretty consistently good, and the atmosphere, set among a grove of olive trees, is quite lovely. This is a great place for a flirty date.

If youʼre looking for something Italian, Cecconiʼs is one of the best Italian fusion restos in the area. The menu is made up of creative dishes with a traditional flair. Meanwhile, the atmosphere is both cozy and chic.

Bossa Nova is a busy little Brazilian spot with a huge outdoor patio for people-watching. Itʼs not ritzy or glamorous like some of the other options, but it’s a solid, inexpensive meal where you are likely to make a new friend at the next table. It’s open late at night, so party goers stop here for a bite to eat before hitting the clubs.

If none of those strike your interest, remember that both Stache and The Abbey serve up meals during the day.

Turn on any corner in WeHo, actually, and youʼre likely to find a great place to eat.

5. Unbeatable accommodations

The city is brimming with hotels, you just have to decide the right combo of price and amenities for you.

Luxe

If you want a luxurious stay, these four hotels are the ones you want to look at:

The London West Hollywood is a glam five-star hotel right on Sunset Strip, so youʼll be near all the best restaurants and bars.

Chamberlain West Hollywood is tucked away into a quiet residential area. A short walk to the eateries, cafes, and bars on Santa Monica Boulevard, you’ll have your own personal oasis away from all the noise.

Montrose Beverly Hills is an all-suite hotel with stylish rooms. A little chic, a little avant-garde, the furnishings here will make you feel like youʼre in a design and décor magazine.

Kimpton La Peer is just steps away from the Abbey. Surrounded by all the glamour of Melrose, this hotel is all about LA-style glitz with a WeHo flair.

Mid-range

These hotels donʼt have all the bells and whistles of those above, but theyʼre more bang for your buck:

Ramada West Hollywood is right on Santa Monica Boulevard near everything. The location and price simply can’t be better.

Andaz West Hollywood has a rich feel for a reasonable price. Itʼs a few blocks from Santa Monica Boulevard, but with a trendy bar, restaurant, and pool, you likely wonʼt mind. The pool on the roof overlooks the entire LA basin.

Don’t forget to enter Visit West Hollywood’s giveaway for two nights in WeHo. It’s your chance to experience the glam of this city.

RELATED: ‘Men of WeHo’ star Murray Swanby shows off his LA favorites