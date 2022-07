Throughout this summer, we’ve come to you with our annual selections for the world’s best gay beaches and the world’s best nude beaches.

Now it’s time for GayCities readers to weigh in on their top nude choices.

Check out your picks for the World’s Best Nude Beaches…

Praia de Bela Vista, Portugal

“Beach 19 or Praia de Bela Vista…the most popular gay nude beach and one of Europe’s largest. Located at the south end of Costa da Caparica,” says GayCities reader Luis Javier Santiago Ramos.