7 gay-friendly urban beaches for cruising this summer

Vacations often require carefully navigating maps in the direction of the desired museum, boutique or dinner reservation. With big city buzz, we try to pack it all during a short time-frame, forgetting to make time for actually hanging out with the local LGBTQers--and just relaxing with brownie or two.

From New York to Berlin, GayCities rounded up some urban beaches where it's perfectly acceptable to sprawl on a blanket with a picnic and bottle of wine. In each of these places, there's usually a place where the gays congregate--and more! We even found some locations where it's ok to strip down completely--for a full sun (or moon) experience.